On Tuesday, April 3, 2018, Guy Moreau, of Capitol Heights, MD suddenly passed away. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, Maryland.

Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Guy is survived by his mother, Virginia Moreau; daughters, Raquel M. Moreau Virgille (Michelet Virgille) and Virginia Moreau; son, Daniel Moreau; siblings, Ghislaine M. Altidor (Jean-Michel), Michael Moreau (Antoinette), Alix Moreau (Deborah), Gerard Moreau (Angela) and Eddy Moreau and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.