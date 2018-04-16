Hubert “Hugh” Cummings, Jr., 74, of Great Mills, MD passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Veteran’s Administration Community Living Center/Hospice in Washington, DC after a courageous battle with cancer. Hubert was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 12, 1943, son of the late Hubert Cummings, Sr. and Lillian Osborne Cummings. Hubert attended Florida A&M University, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served during the Vietnam War. He was also a proud member of the Masons.

“Hugh” as he was known by many, lived life freely and with spontaneity. His quick wit and humor brought laughter to everyone around him, and will live on in the hearts and memories of those he left behind. He is survived by two daughters Yvette Cummings-Lomax (William), Shandra Cummings; four grandchildren Brandon Munford (Lazandra), Kristina Cummings, William Lomax V (Nicole), Aaliyah Lomax; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings Michael and Carla Cummings; devoted uncle Eugene Osborne (Ida) and aunt Vivian; cousins Mary, Guy, Reggie, Lisa, Lynn, Marva, Rodney, Eugene, Geno, Dawn and Ozzie; step-daughter Cynthia Hagood; M. Cockrum and Family; devoted “friend ’til the end” Jackie; A. Kempt and Family; and a host of other extended family and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 11:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:30 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Washington, DC-Community Living Center (CLC)/Hospice Program by visiting https://www.washingtondc.va.gov/giving/index.asp or calling (202) 745-8320.