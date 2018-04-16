Gertrude Elois Lloyd, passed away on April 11, 2018. Visitation will be at 9:00 am until time of Homegoing Service at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church, 9010 Frank Tippett Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Family and friends will return to the Church for the repast.

