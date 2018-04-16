James “St. Clair Hill”, 90, of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Mechanicsville, MD passed away on April 8, 2018. Born on August 6, 1927 in Mechanicsville, MD, he was the son of the late Lucy Belle St. Clair Hill and Joseph Jefferson Hill. St. Clair was the loving husband of Mary R. Hill “Dollie” and whom he married in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD on March 30, 1949. St. Clair is survived by his daughter; Mary Belle Hill Combs of Mechanicsville, MD, 2 grandchildren; Vicki Combs Stevens (Scott) of Leonardtown, MD, Cynthia Ann Combs (Fiancé John Morgan) of Mechanicsville, MD, great grandchildren; Joseph S. Combs of Mechanicsville, MD, Chloe Stevens , Chelse Stevens, and Chayne Stevens all of Leonardtown, MD. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph St. Clair Hill, and Son in law Richard S. Combs, “Stormy”. As well as siblings; Joseph Hill, Jr, and Katherine Hill. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD.

St. Clair served in the United States Army from April 29, 1946 to May 2, 1947, while serving in the Army he earned the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal Japan.

St. Clair was a proprietor of Hill’s Club with his spouse Dollie, they ran the restaurant and bar for 20 years along with his parents, Joe and Lucy Hill. Along with being the owner of the Western Auto Store for 24 years. He also belonged to the Mechanicsville Lions Club.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 9:30 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Morganza, MD. Pallbearers will be; Joseph S. Combs (Jay), Chris Hill, Scott Stevens, George Tatlow, Paul Haigley, III, and Bill Simpson, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Rodney Madewell, Mike Lacey, Archie Pilkerton, Jr. and Aloysius Butler.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650, St. Aloysius Church Building Fund P.O. Box P.O. box 310 Leonardtown, MD 20650, and Mechanicsville Lion Club P.O. Box 512 Mechanicsville, MD 20659.