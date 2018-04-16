Carol Marie Whetzel, 62, of Piney Point, MD passed away in Leonardtown, MD on April 8, 2018. Born on January 23, 1956 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Mary Catherine Jennings Jackson and Robert Francis Jackson. Carol is survived by her children; Eddie Richardson (Melissa) of Severn, MD, Cathy Richardson (Joe) of Salem, WV, Donna Richardson of Piney Point, MD, Nattina, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. As well as her brothers; Thomas Jackson of Honolulu, HI and Michael Jackson (Debbie) of Hyattsville, MD. She preceded in death by her son Bobby Richardson.

Carol was all about her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering at the animal shelter, and was a huge animal lover. Carol had a big heart with a gentle soul.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Interment will be private