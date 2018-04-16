Wylie “Chandler” Johnson, Jr., 73

THE Wylie “Chandler” Johnson, Jr., age 73, departed this life on Friday, April 6, 2018. A lifelong resident of West Point, Virginia, Chandler is well known to many as the consummate farmer and friend. His charm, wit and sense of humor have been the source of many adventures and memories that will be remembered, cherished and dearly missed by his family and friends. The eldest son of Wylie and Ella Mae Johnson (both deceased), Chandler is survived by his brothers, Hugh and Bruce Johnson, his sisters-in-law, Nancy and Kay Johnson, his daughters, Tonya Johnson and Andrea Harlow, his sons-in-law, Steve Lawson and Michael Harlow, his grandchildren, Chase and Hunter Harlow and Cody Lawson, and his fiancee, Liz Wathen. He is also survived by his nephews, Troy (wife, Stacy), Bryan (wife, Tara), Jason (wife, April) and Austin Johnson, his niece, Kimberly Lipscomb (husband, Chris), and by his great-nephews, Wylie, Trenton, Mason, Landon, Fisher, Pearson and Spencer Johnson and Tyler Lockhart, and his great-nieces, Addie, Ella and Taylor Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either St Clement`s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road, Coltons Point MD 20626, or St Jude Children`s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Finally, the family requests that anyone who has a particularly fond or fun memory of, or story about or involving Chandler, share their memories or stories by mail at Vincent`s Funeral Home, Chandler’s Story, P.O. Box 191, West Point VA 23181; or via email at TheChandlerJohnsonStory@gmail.com. The stories will be compiled into a booklet to be shared with family and friends. This is our way of honoring Chandler’s life and legacy.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 13th from 5-8 PM at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Virginia. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, April 14th at Vincent Funeral Home. A celebration of life to honor Chandler will held at his home immediately following the service