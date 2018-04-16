Jo Ann Moore “Jo”, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly from Seaford, DE passed away on April 12, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on May 20, 1944 in Milford, DE, she was the daughter of the late Ella Mae Cannon and Emera Painter Cannon. Jo was the loving wife of the late Clyde David Moore whom she married in Jacksonville, FL June, 1964 and who preceded her in death on October 30, 2011.

Jo is survived by her children; Steven M. Kennedy of Hobbsville, NC, Victoria L. Payne (John E.) of Mechanicsville, MD, William R. Moore of Pickens, SC, Jodi M, Breiterman (Shane D.) of Mechanicsville, MD,. As well as, 4 grandchildren: Juliana Payne, Tyler Payne, Shelby Kennedy, and Sara Breiterman and her brother Ronald Cannon of Seaford, DE. Jo is preceded in death by her daughter in law Cheryl A. Kennedy.

Jo moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1971 and was a homemaker. All Funeral Services will be private.