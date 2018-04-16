William “Melvin” Pilkerton, Jr., 91, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 13, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on February 28, 1927 in Mechanicsville, MD he was the son of the late Mary Blanche Pilkerton and William Melvin Pilkerton, Sr. Melvin was the loving husband of Agnes Cecelia Quade Pilkerton whom he married on January 30, 1954. Melvin is survived by his children: Janet M. Williams (Gary) of Leonardtown, MD, Charles W. Pilkerton (Tammy) of Clements, MD, Judy F. Willey (David) of Hollywood, MD, Joanne C. Namyst (Joe) of Waldorf, MD and William “Bill” M. Pilkerton, III (Kim) of California, MD. 10 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Eugene J. Pilkerton, Mary Elizabeth Quade, William Leo Pilkerton, Agnes Cecelia Pilkerton, Thomas Samuel Pilkerton, Hazel Gertrude Owens, James Leroy Pilkerton and John Franklin Pilkerton.

Melvin was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident and attended Great Mills High School. He worked for Dyson Lumber Company and was a Salesman/Truck Driver for Steuart Petroleum Company in Piney Point, MD for 26 years retiring in 1989. Melvin was also a full time Tobacco Farmer. After his retirement, Melvin enjoyed wood working, selling his crafts, meeting many new friends, his Friday morning trip to McDonalds/Dyson to visit with friends and spending time with family. Melvin was a Lifetime member of St. Mary’s County 4-H and enjoyed attending Fairs and local Carnivals. He loved socializing with people.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 PM with prayers recited at 6:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Melvin’s Grandchildren: Steve Williams, J.W. Russell, Kevin Pilkerton, Joe Namyst, Jr., Jacob Namyst, and Joshua Namyst. Honorary Pallbearers will also be is Grandchildren; Laura Ward, Dameon Hayden, Joy Namyst, and Jessica Pilkerton.

Contributions may be made to Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.