Dr. Arthur Lee Poffenbarger, 84, of Charlotte Hall, MD, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away surrounded by his family on Easer Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Lorien Healthcare in Mt. Airy, MD.

Bill was born August 9, 1933, the son of Leonard Franklin and Virginia Jarrett Poffenbarger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Franklin (Luke) and his nephew, Mathew Tallman Poffenbarger.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia C. Poffenbarger of Clements, MD, his sons, John C. Poffenbarger (Beth), Thomas William Poffenbarger (Kimberly); his brother, John T. Poffenbarger (Susan), sister, Mary Martha Poffenbarger (Bernard Gates); grandchildren, Mark Poffenbarger, Thomas Poffenbarger, Gretchen Poffenbarger, Rebecca Campbell, Ryan Poffenbarger and Kristen Poffenbarger.

Prayers by the Rev. McClean at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD on Saturday, April 21st at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mathew and Luke Poffenbarger Scholarship Fund at The University of Charleston in Charleston, WV for those who wish to do so.

Condolences to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD