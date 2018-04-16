John James Kilroy, III, 39 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on April 4, 2018 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. John was born in Washington, DC on July 18, 1978 to John James Kilroy, Jr. and Debra Jean Hamilton Smith. John was a member of Southern Maryland Mustangs, Blue Oval Gang and Southern Maryland Fox Bodies. He enjoyed racing, Nascar, fishing and hunting. John was Ford Senior Master-Tech.

John was predeceased by his grandparents, John James Kilroy, Sr., Philip Vernon Hamilton and Shirley Jean Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife, Wendi Sue Kilroy; father, John James Kilroy, Jr. (Susan); mother, Debra Jean Hamilton Smith (Jerry); grandmother, Norma Jean Kilroy; sons, John James Kilroy, IV, Gavin Dean Grey; daughters, Danielle Sue Wenk, Daisy Elizabeth Kilroy; brothers, Jerry Vernon Smith, Joshua Aubrey Gragan; sisters, Amber Lynn Kilroy Dent (Kevin), Heather Marie Kilroy Hall (Mike), Scarlett Faye Gragan Bland (Ricky) and Sarah-Jean Kay Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 5pm until 8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in John’s name to St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), P. O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or to your favorite local charity.

