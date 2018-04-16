Marvin Columbus Farrell, 82, of Brandywine, Maryland passed away on April 11, 2018. Born in Croom, Maryland on March 3, 1936 he was the son of the late Charles Farrell and the late Elanor Boswell Farrell.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary J. Farrell, his sons, Robert Farrell (Cheryl), Keith Farrell (Rhonda), daughters, Cindy Marinaro (Domenic), and Sandra Windsor (Jeff). Also surviving are his sisters, Hazel Farrell, Anna Mae Bartaloc, Lorraine Greenwell, Betty June Reeves, Gloria Jean Leahy; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard Farrell, Vernon Farrell and Floyd Farrell.

Marvin was a sales driver for Bob Hall Inc., an Anheuser-Busch distributor in Upper Marlboro, MD, retiring in 2011. He was also a tobacco farmer since he was a young man and enjoyed raising a vegetable garden each year.

Family will receive friends and family for Marvin’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 5-8PM with a Prayer Service at 7PM. There will be a Graveside Service at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735 on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 10AM.

Pallbearers are: Michael Farrell, Phillip Farrell, Gregory Windsor, Derek Farrell, Shawn Farrell, JR Windsor, James Marinaro and RJ Edelen.

Memorials in Marvin’s name may be made to: Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD