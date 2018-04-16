Faith Grace Campbell, 75, of Great Mills, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born September 11, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John Garish and Mary Fenning Garish.

On May 27, 1967, Faith married her beloved husband, William Joseph “Soupy” Campbell in Philadelphia, PA. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and friend to many. She was selfless, tenacious, humorous and always a behind the scenes hero. She supported her husband throughout his Naval career and lovingly raised their children. Her legacy lives on in her family, especially her grandchildren. She always hosted family gatherings and enjoyed having everyone together. She made sure to add the special touches by having everyone’s favorite things. She was an excellent cook, and made many delicious dishes, including her vegetable soup and pork roast. She enjoyed traveling with her favorite vacations being to Ireland and Rome. Every year, she and her husband planted beautiful flower gardens, which she enjoyed looking at. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Face Catholic Church.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by her children: Mary Thornton (Randall) of Aurora, CO, William Campbell (Kristin) of Richmond, VA, Shawn Campbell (Jennifer) of Hollywood, MD and Matthew Campbell (Sara) of Charleston, SC; her brother, John Garish (Antoinette) of Cape May Court House, NJ; her sister, Anna Leaf of Rockford, IL; 10 grandchildren: Kirsten (Steve), Alyssa, Lauren, Haley, Allison, Keegan, Timothy, Trevor, Kyle, James, and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother in-law.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Jaroslaw Gamrot on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be sons and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.