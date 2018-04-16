Harold Dee Herron, 89

Harold Dee Herron, age 89 of Waldorf, Maryland, died April 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born June 30, 1928 in Arkansas and raised in Oklahoma. He was the son of Theodore M. Herron and Marcie E. Johnson.

Harold was a retired U.S. Army Sgt. Major as well as Verizon Communications. He was also a life member of VFW 10081.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Klara I. Herron and his son, Hans D. Herron.

He is survived by his son, Jack E. Herron (Mary) of Mechanicsville, Maryland; his daughter, Monica D. Breston of Georgia; his brother, James M. Herron of Oklahoma; his sister-in-law, Renate E. Padgett of Waldorf; his grandchildren, Michael P. Herron of Mechanicsville, Timothy J. Herron of Waldorf, Mathew S. Herron of Leonardtown, Justin L. Herron of Virginia, Joshua M. Brishtow of Waldorf, and Jesse M. Bristow of Virginia; and his great grandchildren, Olivia McKenzie of Leonardtown and Alyssa Herron of Leonardtown.

Funeral Services and Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association (1400 Sixteenth Street, NW – Suite 410, Washington, DC 20036) or The American Cancer Society (PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718).