Selma Elizabeth Doctrow, 76

Selma Elizabeth Doctrow, age 76 of Nanjemoy, Maryland, died April 11, 2018 at her residence.

Selma was a Meeting Planner for 25 years with the Earnst & Young Accounting Firm and was of the Baptist faith. She liked going to movies and traveling. She loved spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved getting her hair done.

She was the daughter of Calvin Woodrow English and Margaret Elizabeth Butler English. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Raymond Woodrow English.

She is survived by her sons, David L. Doctrow, Erik S. Doctrow, and Jerry D. Grinder (Cheri); her grandchildren, Sabrina (Charlie), Brady, Cory, Mike, and Kyle; and her great grandchildren, Bryce, Jaxson, and Mason.

Friends received on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 9:00AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.