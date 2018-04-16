Peter John “Pete” Facchina, 57, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Hyattsville, MD, passed away on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Born March 9, 1961 in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of Joan (Kruger) Facchina and Charles B. Facchina, Jr. Pete graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in 1979 and moved to Calvert County from Prince George’s County in 1995. He was a Senior Superintendent in Washington, DC with WCS Construction for twenty six years.

Pete is survived by his mother, Joan Facchina of Lusby, MD and father, Charles B. Facchina, Jr. of Mechanicsville, VA; his children, Savannah Facchina and Brandon Facchina both of Lusby, MD; his former spouse, Kat Facchina Matthews of Cambridge, MD; his step-childen, Kira Thompson Bonora of Church Hill, MD and Dennis Thompson of Elkridge, MD; six grandchildren; and his siblings, Andrew Facchina of Landover, MD, Christine Holson of Owings, MD, Thomas Facchina of Urbana, MD and Angela Standish of Harrisburg, PA.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Dan Carson and Deacon Chad Martin following at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 225 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD 20688. Interment will follow in Solomons United Methodist Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Facchina, Richard Holson, Jr., Thomas Holson, Dennis Thompson, David Leitzel, Thomas Facchina and Andrew Facchina.