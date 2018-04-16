Oliver Franklin “Frankie” Bowen, 68, of Lusby, Maryland passed away at his home on April 12, 2018 surrounded by family and friends.

Born on June 22, 1949 in Huntingtown Maryland, he was the son of William Hamilton “Billy” Bowen, Sr. and Irvine Catterton Bowen. Born and raised on White Oak Farm, he carried his early love of horses throughout his entire life.

Frankie graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1967 and went on to serve with the National Guard out of the Prince Frederick Armory.

After many years as a heavy equipment operator, the business owner of O.F. Bowen Excavating, and employed by many other agencies, Frankie retired to live his life of a “cowboy” operating Circle B Farms where he spent all of his time doing what he loved.

Frankie is survived by his daughter Tamara “Tammy” Bowen Porch and her husband Waverly, of Newman Georgia, son Ryan Franklin Bowen and his wife Dr. Jessica Lynn Bowen (DVM) of St. Leonard, Maryland. Grandfather of Jaycie Lynn Cameron Jace, and Sadie Grace Porch of Newman, Georgia, George Franklin “Duke” and Evelyn “Evie” Lee Bowen of St. Leonard, Maryland, Thomas Wilson and Austin Tyler Bowen of Lusby, Maryland. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Lee Wells of Huntingtown, Maryland; his dear friend Sue Franklin of Dowell, Maryland and many devoted nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his only brother William Hamilton “Bill” Bowen, Jr.