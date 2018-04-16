H.G. Hatcher, 83, died at home April 11, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. H.G. was born Feb. 2, 1935 in Floyd, Virginia. He married Marie Tolbert December 22, 1955, and they moved to Huntingtown, Maryland in 1956. They ran family-owned businesses in Calvert County including the Texaco gas station in Barstow, and Hatcher Supply in Huntingtown. One of his favorite things to do was support his grandchildren at their sporting activities. He always put family first and enjoyed traveling together with them including several cross-country trips to California. One of his hobbies was collecting classic automobiles and competing in local car shows.

H.G. is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie; children Alvin Hatcher (Laura), Darryl Hatcher (Ronda), Carolyn Yost (Scott) and Renee Hatcher; grandchildren, Josh, Zac, Jessica, Brittany, Riley, Emma; great grandchildren Arya and Rhett; sister, Lois Jean Wade; sister-in-law Alease Hatcher of Ferrum, Virginia; niece, Patricia Cranford (Steve); and nephews Michael (Angela), Mark and Marty Hatcher and Tommy Wade. He was preceded in death by parents Hubert and Leila, and a brother Ray.