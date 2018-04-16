Fort Washington Man Found Down Embankment Days After Motor Vehicle Accident

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash scene that was found by highway workers off the highway and down an embankment this morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim is identified as Gregory Eubanks, 41, of Fort Washington, Md. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. today, a crew with a subcontractor for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration found a vehicle that had apparently crashed down an embankment on MD 210 near I-495. The victim was found outside the vehicle and was responsive. Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County Police responded to the scene. No one else was found in or around the victim’s vehicle.

According to preliminary information, Eubanks’ family reported him missing to Prince George’s County Police on Saturday. It is not known at this time when the crash occurred.

MDOT SHA assisted with traffic control as the ramp from northbound MD 210 to the outer loop or I-495 was closed during the recovery effort. The ramp was reopened by 11:15 a.m.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.