Arlington, VA Man Found Guilty of the First Degree Murder of Waldorf Man

A sentencing date has been set for June 8, 2018. He faces two life sentences in prison plus 115 years.

On Friday, April 13, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 5 day trial, convicted Bryan Javier Aquice, 25, of Arlington, VA. of the First Degree Murder of Michael Beers, Unlawful Use of a Firearm in the Commission a Crime of Violence related to the First Degree Murder of Michael Beers, two counts of First Degree Assault, and other related charges.

On January 12, 2016, officers responded to the 11500 block of Terrace Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. While on the scene, officers found Michael Beers with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, as well as bruises and abrasions. Beers was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation revealed that two masked men, one armed with a gun, arrived at the house earlier that evening in attempt to rob Beers. Upon entrance to the residence, the masked men discovered victim Edward Glaze, Jr., then physically assaulted him and demanded him to enter a room occupied by Beers and co-defendant Rena Crandell. The owner of the residence was also forced to enter the room.

While in the room, a struggle ensued between Beers, Glaze, and both masked men. During the struggle, a ski-mask was removed from one of the men, revealing his face. Beers was shot multiple times at close range by the masked suspect during the struggle. The masked suspect was also shot during the struggle. The other occupants of the room were able to escape or remain unharmed. After shooting Beers, the two suspects, as well as Crandell, fled the scene together.

The ski mask that fell off during the struggle was sent to the Maryland State Police laboratory. Results from a DNA analysis of the mask were consistent with co-defendant Reigel Paul Wamack being present during the attempted robbery and murder. Wamack also fit the homeowner’s description of the unmasked man.

Aquice was identified as the masked shooter by Wamack’s testimony, which was corroborated by cell phone records, as well as medical records indicating Aquice went to the hospital within 12 hours of the murder to be treated for his injury.

