Ridge Man Arrested After Pulling Gun During Road Rage Incident

On Sunday, April 8, 2018, St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a phone call from a female victim advising a male in a dark colored work van pulled a gun on her and a male victim while on Route 235 in the area of Trapp Road in St. Inigoes. The victim followed the blue van onto Wynne Road, however lost the vehicle from there.
A Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the victims in a nearby parking lot at which time the victim explained she was driving southbound on Route 235 in the area of Trapp Road when a dark colored van was following her vehicle very closely, she advised the van then began flashing their lights at her so her male passenger told her to pull off to the shoulder of the road. Once on the shoulder of the road the van pulled up next to them, and the male victim asked, “what was up.” The two victims told police the male inside of the van then pulled out a black handgun, racked a round into the chamber and pointed it at them, and said “next time I’m trying to f###ing pass you, you will let me pass you,” while he was pointing the gun at them, the female victim recognized the male as Joshua Aquilino, 24, of Ridge, because she went to school with him since elementary school. The male victim also recognized the male as being “Joshua” due to having mutual friends.
Police gave the name to ECC and they were informed Aquilino had an address off Wynne Road, on Pine Tree Lane. Police responded to Aquilino’s residence and observed a blue Chevrolet van parked outside of the address.
Police knocked on the door and made contact with Aquilino and detained him. Aquilino originally lied about the incident however after a while he made a statement that he “shouldn’t have racked his gun at the people in the car”. When Aquilino was being walked to a police vehicle for an interview he dropped a loaded magazine onto the ground with .45 caliber ammunition in it.
Aquilino was read his Miranda rights, which he waived. Aquilino advised he was trying to pass a vehicle that would not allow him to pass. He advised they waived him over to the side of the vehicle at which time he pulled over, grabbed his gun and “racked it.” Aquilino denied pointing the gun at the victim’s however he did admit that his gun was loaded and he did “rack it.” Aquilino showed police where he put the gun once he got home, the gun was found inside of his residence on top of a refrigerator. The gun was a Glock 21 Gen4 .45 caliber, black in color like the victims had advised. Aquilino was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Aquilino was charged with the following:
- assault-first degree (2 counts)
- assault-sec degree (2 counts)
- reckless endangerment (2 counts)
- use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime
This guy has all the best qualities of SOMD all rolled into one package!
– Drives like an idiot. CHECK
– Has a handgun in the vehicle. CHECK
– Has ratty facial hair and a mullet. CHECK
– Dumb enough to pull a gun on someone in public. CHECK
I guess you found the bottom of the barrel of locals to hang out with if this is your opinion of them. I will not deny that there are some local trash in the area but they are few and far between. Most of the reckless drivers I see every day have Virginia or Florida tags. Almost all the locals I know are well educated, laid back, respectful, people with high paying jobs. As for the haircut, I had the mullet in the early 90’s but this is the first person I have seen with one recently in years. Many of my local friends have guns but they are not stupid enough to transport a loaded gun or point it at someone for something so trivial. The turd in this article needs to be removed from civilized society for a long time.
Those are the best qualities you found in SOMD?
Sadly… yes. The best to be found in a local!
LOL! you are so right!
You forgot….
– of Ridge,MD. CHECK
Rack Dis, MF’r!
You lost your right to have your toys, now.
And for what? Cuz the girls wouldn’t let you pass?
What were you going to do – scare them?
Don’t aim your weapon unless you are prepared to fire it.
Wow, it’s been a long time since I seen a Mullet. Takes me back to my High School days.
Joe Dirt is alive and well in So MD.
Business in the front, party in the back lol
Not only should you have not “racked it,” you shouldn’t have even pulled the gun out.
You have issues idiot!
Business in the front, party in the back! Billy Ray Cyrus would approve!
Das right! das right! never ever pull a gun on anyone unless you use it! das right!
Joe Dirt fell on some hard times.
“Sorry I can’t hear you over this party back here!!”
He didn’t want to break his heart. His achy breaky heart.
24…yikes dude looks 45 on another note he is the typical southern Maryland gun lover
and he is your argument for your precious 2nd amendment rights….give me a break
If you think any responsible gun owner would defend this POS you are sorely mistaken. He will be prosecuted using the current laws on the books and hopefully he will be ineligible to own a firearm in the future. If the laws on the books were strictly enforced and punished there would be no need for more laws.
Uhhm. Nope.
GREAT MORE GUNS. NEVER FAILS
Damn Josh. You know better. Wonder what type of price you will pay. Hope you never do anything so stupid, dangerous, and criminal again. Get it together man. Praying for you.