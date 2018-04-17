Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Obstructing and Hindering

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Corporal Moschetto of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with a traffic stop on Cox Road and East Chesapeake Beach Road, in Chesapeake Beach.

During the stop, John Robert Abner, 54, of Chesapeake Beach showed up on the scene.

Abner was argumentative and was advised to leave the scene. Abner refused to leave, and was arrested for hindering the investigation.

Abner was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Obstructing and Hindering.

