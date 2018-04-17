Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Obstructing and Hindering

April 17, 2018
On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Corporal Moschetto of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with a traffic stop on Cox Road and East Chesapeake Beach Road, in Chesapeake Beach.

During the stop, John Robert Abner, 54, of Chesapeake Beach showed up on the scene.

Abner was argumentative and was advised to leave the scene. Abner refused to leave, and was arrested for hindering the investigation.

Abner was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Obstructing and Hindering.

3 Responses to Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Obstructing and Hindering

  1. Anonymous on April 17, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    He showed them. Why would he assume what was going on was any of his business. Well, maybe in his mind this was all worth it to make his point, whatever that was.

    Reply
  2. Ted Nugent on April 17, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    54 and still acting the fool.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 17, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Is that the Skipper from Gilligan’s Island?

    Reply

