Owners Of Clinton Auto Parts Company Indicted For Tax Fraud

A federal grand jury has indicted Robert M. Underwood, age 71, and his wife Deborah J. Underwood, age 62, both of Clinton, on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and four counts of filing false tax returns.

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

According to the indictment, the Underwoods operated a used automobile parts and scrap metal business in Clinton, Maryland from 2009 through 2012 under the names “B Underwood’s Used Auto Parts” and “B Underwood Used Auto Parts, LLC.” The business allegedly purchased used and salvage cars, stripped them for parts to resell, and sold the remains to a Baltimore-based scrap yard.

The indictment charges that the Underwoods conspired to conceal the receipt of cash from the sale of scrap metal from their accountants and from IRS auditors. The indictment further alleges that the Underwoods filed false tax returns that did not include all the gross receipts of their business.

If convicted, the Underwoods face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count and three years in prison for each false tax return count. They also face a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman thanked Special Agents of IRS Criminal Investigation, who investigated the case. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney David I. Salem and Tax Division Trial Attorney Michael Vasiliadis, who are prosecuting the case.