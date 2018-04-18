Wednesday’s Pet is Annabelle

Wednesday’s Pet for 4-18-18 Annabelle

Featured Pet: Annabelle

Rescue Group: Second Hope Rescue

Breed: Shepard Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Annabelle is a 2-year-old Rat Terrier. She loves long walks and being with her people. Annabelle is crate trained, housebroken and gets along great with other dogs. She is a great size for apartment living and to travel with and is very sociable. Annabelle will make a perfect companion.

If you think she would be a great addition to your home please contact Lora at lora@secondhoperescue.org

A little bit of breed information:

The Rat Terrier is an intelligent, loving breed. They are great companions for those that enjoy an active dog. They are great with children and usually friendly with strangers. This breed is playful and not yappers. They love to go with their family and do what they do.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown