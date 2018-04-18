WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 4/18/2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.
|Heather Marie Finstad is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Gary Clen Robertson is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Dana Michelle Damanow is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Kirsten Diana Williams is wanted for Neglect of a Minor and Burglary. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Amelie Laure Dayries is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Hayden Elias Brook is wanted for Trespassing. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Andrew Maurice Holland is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Joseph Eli Tongue III is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Erick Nathaniel Wilson is wanted for Burglary. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Edwin Stanford Foote Jr is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Where is Wes Howard’s photo?????
Do you mean to tell me the they still haven’t caught the long-haired Svengali guy? He needed a crutch just to stand for his mugshot, for God’s sake.
Like looking through the pages in the yearbook from Hell.
Dregs of society – losers – fools
Yay for the junkies, thieves, and deadbeat parents. Keep doing what you are doing, looks like everything is working out for you so far. Pay no mind to the innocent victims and neglected children you leave in your wake. This is your world and everyone else is just getting in the way of you being you. Hats off to all the POS’s in this world, without you who would we have to hate.
Winning!
I like Gary
Who thought is was a good idea to let Kirsten Williams out on any type of bail?