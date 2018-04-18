Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack to Hold Recruiting Job Fair

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack will be holding a recruiting job fair on Saturday 4/21/18 from 8am to 2pm. The event will be held at the La Plata Barrack, 9500 Mitchell Road, La Plata, MD 20646.

You will be able to speak with the local barrack recruiters, learn about career opportunities within the Maryland State Police and complete an initial application. Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is urged to come out and talk to our recruiters.

Anyone with questions can contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.