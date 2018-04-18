Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack to Hold Recruiting Job Fair

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack will be holding a recruiting job fair on Saturday 4/21/18 from 8am to 2pm. The event will be held at the La Plata Barrack, 9500 Mitchell Road, La Plata, MD 20646.
You will be able to speak with the local barrack recruiters, learn about career opportunities within the Maryland State Police and complete an initial application. Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is urged to come out and talk to our recruiters.
Anyone with questions can contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.
Yeah, good luck with that. If anyone is stupid enough to be a police officer anymore, at least do some research on pay. MD State Police start at a paltry $40,000 a year. Look around the metro area and you will see other places pay better. US Capitol for instance starts at almost 60K a year. PG Police is $53,000. DC Police $54,800. Anne Arundel County PD $45,800. You can be more than a revenue getter for the state.