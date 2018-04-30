St. Mary’s County Arrests 4/30/2018

Drug Arrest- On March 9, 2018, Cpl. Beishline responded to the 46000 block of Creeping Primrose Lane, in Lexington Park, for a report of an individual passed out in a vehicle. Cpl. Beishline located the vehicle, and observed the operator to be passed out with her foot on the brake. The driver was identified to be Jeanna Marie Mackey, age 26, of Prince Frederick. As Mackey exited the vehicle, a hypodermic needle was located, as well as a spoon and burnt granules suspected to be heroin. Mackey was placed under arrest and charged with CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia. CASE# 12698-18 (No Photograph Available)

Theft- On March 10, 2018, Dep. Sidorowicz responded to a reported theft at Target located in the 41000 block of First Colony Way, in California. Investigation determined Allison Renee Beyer, age 31, of North Beach, attempted to leave the business with merchandise she had not purchased. Beyer was charged with Theft via a Criminal Citation. CASE# 12795-18

Assault- On March 10, 2018, Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report of an assault. Investigation determined Deanna Sharell Day, age 25, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by scratching the victim and causing injury. Day was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 12989-18

Drug Arrest- On March 10, 2018, DFC. J. Smith was investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Gibson Lane/Queen Tree Road, in Mechanicsville. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle, Conrad Leland Young, age 50, of Loveville. A straw with white residue was located in the vehicle as well as additional baggies containing suspected cocaine. Young was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. CASE# 13005-18

Theft- On March 10, 2018, Dep. Forbes responded to the Kohl’s Store located in the 46000 block of Lexington Village Way, in Lexington Park, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Kristin Lacey Dziergowski, age 29, of Leonardtown, attempted to leave the business with merchandise she had not purchased. Dziergowski was charged with Theft via a Criminal Citation. CASE# 13002-18

(No Photograph Available)

Drug Arrest- On March 11, 2018, DFC. J. Smith responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall, for a report of a vehicle operator in need of assistance. The vehicle was located running, and the operator appeared to be sleeping. DFC. Smith was able to wake the operator who was identified to be Jason Anthony Hoover, age 29, of Charlotte Hall. Further investigation determined Hoover was in possession of three plastic bottles containing various medications. Hoover was arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Attempting to Drive Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, and Possession of Weapon in a place of confinement; Hoover had a knife concealed on his person. CASE# 13170-18

Assault- On March 11, 2018, Dep. Chase responded to the 21000 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. Investigation determined Robert Sylvester Hill, age 54, of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face causing injury. Hill was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 13143-18

Assault- On March 12, 2018, Cpl. Nelson responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Phillip Marcellis Carothers, age 19, of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim and striking the victim in the face with a speaker. Carothers was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 13254-18 (No Photograph Available)

Drug Arrest- On March 1, 2018, Cpl. Potter was investigating a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot located on Miramar Way, in California, when he located Zachery Garrett Christian, age 24, of Hollywood, in the vehicle. Located in the vehicle with Christian was suspected heroin. Christian was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana. CASE# 10958-18

Drug Arrest/Contraband- On March 2, 2018, Cpl. Stone responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, in Leonardtown, for a report of contraband. Investigation determined Amanda Lynn Kinder, age 33, of Lexington Park, reported to the facility as part of her pre-trial agreement, and attempted to provide an altered urine sample, which was in a container hidden on her person. A oxycodone pill was also discovered on Kinder’s person in a chap-stick container. Kinder was arrested and charged with CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, Possess: Contraband Place of Confinement, and Alter Drug/Alcohol Test. CASE# 11378-18

Assault- On March 3, 2018, Cpl. Stone responded to the 45000 block of Knott’s Drive in Callaway, for a reported assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who had visible injury; the victim indicated the injuries were caused by Twain Balfonite Harrod, age 61, of Callaway. The victim displayed injury to the arm and throat area. Harrod was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 11566-18

Drug Arrest- On March 4, 2018, in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, in California, Cpl. Stone was investigating a suspicious vehicle. Inside the vehicle was Joseph Gary Carter, age 51, of Lexington Park, and Maurice Lidell Jones, age 32, of Hughesville. Through the course of the investigation, paraphernalia was located as well as numerous baggies, and one baggie containing suspected Oxycodone pills. Jones, and Carter were arrested and were charged with CDS: Possession not Marijuana and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia. CASE# 11592-18

Drug Arrest- On March 4, 2018, in the 22000 block of Mercedes Drive, in California, a premise check was conducted at a business. An occupied vehicle was located and the occupant was identified as James Tolson Walker, age 44, of Lexington Park. Visible in the vehicle were open containers of an alcoholic beverage, suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Walker was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, and Consume Alcoholic Beverage in Public by Cpl. Stone. CASE# 11735-18

Theft- On March 5, 2018, Cpl. Foor responded to the 45000 block of Miramar Way, in California, for a reported theft. Contact was made with Anthony Charles Verras, age 25, of Great Mills, who attempted to leave the business without paying for various items. Verras was charged with Theft via a Criminal Citation. CASE# 11924-18 (No Picture Available)

Assault- On March 6, 2018, Dep. Forinash responded to the 44000 block of Deerfield Road, in Leonardtown, for a reported assault. Investigation determined the victim was struck in the face by Jennifer Ann Byrnes, age 30, of Leonardtown. The victim had visible injury as a result of the assault, and Byrnes was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 12148-18

Assault- On February 26, 2018, Dep. Ball responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street, in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. Upon arrival contact was made with the victim who advised Yahya Jebreel El-Ansari, age 22, with no fixed address, had lunged at the victim with a pair of scissors. As a result, the victim sustained a small laceration to the hand. El-Ansari was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 10427-18

Theft- On February 27, 2018, DFC. Tirpak responded to a reported theft in the 45000 block of First Colony Way, located in California. Investigation determined Justin Darrell Biscoe, age 30, of Lexington Park, left the store premises without paying for various items. Biscoe was located and charged with Theft via a Criminal Citation. CASE# 10643-18