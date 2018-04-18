Senate GOP Leader Endorses Steve Waugh

Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings (R, Baltimore and Harford Counties), announced the GOP Caucus endorsement of Senator Steve Waugh: “He’s a vital part of it…As minority leader, I work with Waugh, and that’s who I’ll be working for in the election.”

Last week, a press release from the Governor’s office regarding candidates for State Senate was circulated. This press release contained misleading statements and false accusations about Sen. Waugh’s time in Annapolis serving as Southern Maryland’s Senator. It is important to set the record straight.

Governor Hogan says “Southern Maryland needs a fighter.” Sen. Waugh is a retired Marine Aviator and combat veteran; Steve fought against Obamacare Taxes on insurance, Gun Control, and Abortion, the issues most important to Southern Maryland.

Sen. Waugh delivered on School Safety, Veterans, and the Higher Ed Center, helping Governor Hogan change Maryland for the better.

Senator Waugh worked with the Administration for four years to beat Senate President Mike Miller on a daily basis. Only weeks ago, Sen. Waugh proposed the GOP filibuster of HB-1783, resulting in a Democrat giving a minute-long endorsement of Gov. Hogan during the debate.

The Governor wants a proven partner, yet Hogan declined to hire Bailey in his administration in 2015, and has not appointed to him to any Boards or Commissions.

Senator Waugh supported the Governor’s veto of legislation 13 of 14 times. The Governor made a mistake vetoing SB543: not a single college opposed it in the end, in fact, colleges privately supported it.

SB543 College Applications, Page 4, Line 14 reads: “AN INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION MAY MAKE INQUIRIES INTO AND CONSIDER INFORMATION ABOUT A STUDENT’S CRIMINAL HISTORY FOR THE PURPOSE OF MAKING DECISIONS ABOUT ADMISSION AND …CAMPUS RESIDENCY.”

When Senate President Miller cut $28 million for the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, Sen. Waugh negotiated the deal saving the SMHEC/USM merger, and put College Park in charge of SMHEC while planning for the building in next years’ budget.

Sen. Waugh asked for this job years before Larry Hogan ran for Governor, and supported his agenda on over 4,000 votes when it was aligned with what is good for Southern Maryland.

“I expected Mike Miller and the Democrats to attack my personal reputation with lies. I hope I’ve earned your trust and served you well enough to earn your continued support. Southern Maryland has a choice between a lapdog or a Bulldog.”