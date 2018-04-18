UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Lexington Park

UPDATE 4/18/2018 @ 10:00 p.m.: On April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street, in Lexington Park, for the report of a subject shot.
A male victim was located, and transported to a local hospital; the victim has since succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation has been continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division.
UPDATE: The shooting victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after CPR was started and their condition quickly deteriorated.
4/18/2018: On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Liberty Street in Lexington Park for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival first responders located a male with a shotgun wound to his upper body.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.
Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case and additional details will be released as they become available.
As long as guns will be available for sale, gun violence will not end.
Not the guns fault he broke in someone’s house I’d shoot a mf to get a job just like the rest of us out here
LP City yo! Represent! Ain’t no half steppn up in here.
How about that. Another fatal gun incident.
That’s what happens when you open a door that’s not yours.
Guns are not the problem it’s stupid a@@ people with guns, sorry proud owner of a gun.
Not sure what’s what yet, but another report states that the “victim” in this broke into the house and the home owner was armed! If this is true; he got what he deserved!
SMNEWSNET: That is not true, we will provide an update later.
The guy broke in someone’s house I believe this is the one if so don’t blame the gun get a job stop robbing houses that gun may have saved a life