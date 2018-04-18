UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Lexington Park

UPDATE 4/18/2018 @ 10:00 p.m.: On April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street, in Lexington Park, for the report of a subject shot.

A male victim was located, and transported to a local hospital; the victim has since succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation has been continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division.

UPDATE: The shooting victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after CPR was started and their condition quickly deteriorated.

4/18/2018: On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Liberty Street in Lexington Park for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival first responders located a male with a shotgun wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case and additional details will be released as they become available.

