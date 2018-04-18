UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Lexington Park

April 18, 2018

 

UPDATE 4/18/2018 @ 10:00 p.m.: On April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street, in Lexington Park, for the report of a subject shot.

A male victim was located, and transported to a local hospital; the victim has since succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation has been continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division.

UPDATE: The shooting victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after CPR was started and their condition quickly deteriorated.

4/18/2018: On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Liberty Street in Lexington Park for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival first responders located a male with a shotgun wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case and additional details will be released as they become available.



8 Responses to UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Lexington Park

  1. Shawn on April 18, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    As long as guns will be available for sale, gun violence will not end.

    • Hahaaha on April 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      Not the guns fault he broke in someone’s house I’d shoot a mf to get a job just like the rest of us out here

  2. Tayquan Williams on April 18, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    LP City yo! Represent! Ain’t no half steppn up in here.

  3. Shawn on April 18, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    How about that. Another fatal gun incident.

    • Pretty Fly For a White Guy on April 18, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      That’s what happens when you open a door that’s not yours.

  4. Stacy on April 18, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Guns are not the problem it’s stupid a@@ people with guns, sorry proud owner of a gun.

  5. Anonymous on April 18, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Not sure what’s what yet, but another report states that the “victim” in this broke into the house and the home owner was armed! If this is true; he got what he deserved!
    SMNEWSNET: That is not true, we will provide an update later.

  6. Anonymous on April 18, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    The guy broke in someone’s house I believe this is the one if so don’t blame the gun get a job stop robbing houses that gun may have saved a life

