UPDATE: Victim’s Name Released in Lexington Park Homicide

UPDATE 4/19/2018 @ 5:20 p.m.: Evidence indicates the victim, Britain Jeremy Gill, age 29, of Lexington Park, and the suspect, who at this time is not identified, had a confrontation. During the confrontation, the victim sustained a gunshot wound from a shotgun; the victim later succumbed to his injuries at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott Ruest at (301) 475-4200 extension * 2297, or by email at Scott.Ruest@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
UPDATE 4/18/2018 @ 10:00 p.m.: On April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street, in Lexington Park, for the report of a subject shot.
A male victim was located, and transported to a local hospital; the victim has since succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation has been continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division.
UPDATE: The shooting victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after CPR was started and their condition quickly deteriorated.
4/18/2018: On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Liberty Street in Lexington Park for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival first responders located a male with a shotgun wound to his upper body.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.
Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case and additional details will be released as they become available.
As long as guns will be available for sale, gun violence will not end.
Not the guns fault he broke in someone’s house I’d shoot a mf to get a job just like the rest of us out here
Where did it say anything about the victim breaking into anyone’s house??
I guess when someone breaks into Shawn’s house he will just thrown one of his kids at the burglar and scream “don’t hurt me”. If it is true that a worthless POS was breaking into this gun owners house he, and his family, have no one to blame but him. I don’t care what state you live in a person should have every right to protect his home and family. Even if you get rid of every legal gun in the country there will always be criminals with illegal and ghost guns. Don’t take away my right to protect my family just because you don’t care enough to protect yours.
You are a Idiot
The U.S. is third throughout the world in gun violence. if you remove the following: 1) Chicago 2) Detroit 3) DC 4) St. Louis and 5) New Orleans, the U.S. is 189th out of 193 throughout the world. In addition, all of the five mentioned cities above have very strict gun laws.
LP City yo! Represent! Ain’t no half steppn up in here.
How about that. Another fatal gun incident.
That’s what happens when you open a door that’s not yours.
Learn the facts and stop spreading these damned lies.
Guns are not the problem it’s stupid a@@ people with guns, sorry proud owner of a gun.
Not sure what’s what yet, but another report states that the “victim” in this broke into the house and the home owner was armed! If this is true; he got what he deserved!
SMNEWSNET: That is not true, we will provide an update later.
The guy broke in someone’s house I believe this is the one if so don’t blame the gun get a job stop robbing houses that gun may have saved a life
According to deputies at the scene, that was found to be false. Both parties knew each other, and there was no breaking & entering
Ide smack all y’all speaking down on my ppls straight up, u don’t even got the real scoop so shut up
he didn’t break into anyone’s house he was helping someone move and was let in the house when a ahole shot him for no reason. he had already taken 3 loads and was on the last load when the thug came out and said I don’t want you in my house and shot him.
Home invasion. Resident shot the intruder. Very reliable source
the truth will come out he didn’t break in this house so speak the truth
the truth will come out he didn’t break in this house
It has been confirmed that the guy did NOT break into anybody’s house. That was a false report. This is very sad.
He didn’t break in the house.. plz know your information if your going to comment on something.
Man this guy was family to a lot of my buddies. I advise yall to just let that man rest because yall accusations could get someone hurt… Rest easy gill
He did not break into anybody’s house! He was helping someone move – know the facts before spreading your venom.
That’s fine and dandy but you fail to realize that criminals will always have guns no matter if they are accessible or not….that leaves the rest of us vulnerable with no way to defend ourselves
he did not break in he was shot because the guy didn’t like him they knocked on the door and were let in by his girlfriend to get there belongings
I live in this complex so I wish I could find out what happened. If someone broke into someone else’s home I would like to know that. I have never had so much trouble getting information. Doesn’t the public have the right to know if we are potentially in danger? Coming from Colorado Springs with several news sources, the lack of information is unnerving.
I’m reading some of you all comments and I want to know we’re you all there. If so thank you for the info, if not let the detectives do there job and stop this “he say she say”. The family of that young man may even know what happen to lead up to him getting killed.
Do you people read before you post!! SMNEWSNET stated that that was not true about the victim breaking into someones home and they will update later! Just because you hear stuff doesn’t mean it’s true!
Some of you guys are saying he Broke in someone’s home… Were you all there if so thanks for the info, if not mind your business and let the detectives do their job! Like family of the victim may not know what lead up to him getting killed and you all are giving all the TEA unofficially. That how FALSE NEWS get started. Now I by no means was I there but I myself have been through what this family is going through and all the lies that came up in the news and from the commenters was disheartening. Just say……,
G didnt break into the house he was trying to help one of his friends move
The “victim” didn’t illegally invade the residence. He immigrated into the residence undocumented. All he wanted was his rights to free stuff and the homeowner to support him.
Good thing the Police radios are Encrypted, guess nobody could “See something if they saw something,” because they had no idea if it was linked to any possible “Description” given over the Non-Encrypted Air Waves. St. Marys County Sheriff’s Office could feed their Dispatch Audio to Broadcastify.com with a Delay of 2,3,5 or even 30 minutes, so locals could at least hear what’s happening in the County closer to real-time instead of waiting Hours and Days for Press Releases.
The most updated story has said the guy was in a altercation with someone and got shot in the chest. I don’t think they’re qny longer claiming ut was a breaking and entering is what led to the shooting.