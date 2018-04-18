Eight-Year-Old Brings Loaded Semi-Automatic Handgun to Park Hall Elementary School

On April 18, 2018, deputies and detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with Special Agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, (NCIS), responded to Park Hall Elementary School located on Hermanville Road, in Park Hall, for the report of a student with a handgun.

Upon arrival officers made contact with a school official who advised a student alerted a staff member another student was in possession of a handgun. The school official made contact with the student in question and later located a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the student’s book bag.

Investigation determined an eight year old student brought the weapon to school after he discovered it inside their residence. The student’s residence is located in an off base military housing community and both parents are currently active duty.

The student was placed under arrest and charged as a juvenile with the following criminal offenses:

Dangerous Weapon on School Property

Handgun on Person

Disturbing School Operations

This investigation will be continued by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to determine how the student had access to the gun.