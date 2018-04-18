Eight-Year-Old Brings Loaded Semi-Automatic Handgun to Park Hall Elementary School

On April 18, 2018, deputies and detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with Special Agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, (NCIS), responded to Park Hall Elementary School located on Hermanville Road, in Park Hall, for the report of a student with a handgun.
Upon arrival officers made contact with a school official who advised a student alerted a staff member another student was in possession of a handgun. The school official made contact with the student in question and later located a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the student’s book bag.
Investigation determined an eight year old student brought the weapon to school after he discovered it inside their residence. The student’s residence is located in an off base military housing community and both parents are currently active duty.
The student was placed under arrest and charged as a juvenile with the following criminal offenses:
- Dangerous Weapon on School Property
- Handgun on Person
- Disturbing School Operations
This investigation will be continued by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to determine how the student had access to the gun.
GREAT MORE GUNS, PROBABLY GOT IT OUT OF HIS DAD’S SOCK DRAWER.
Park Hall is a tough town. He’s too young to catch a felony. Don’t slam the cell door on another young brother.
Shaddup Shawn
Go hard, or go to homeroom class!
Not smart on the parents behalf..1. to leave a loaded weapon in the reach of a 9 year old child 2. Don’t you know what’s in your 9 year olds book bag? Wtf is wrong with parents/society now days…it starts with COMMON SENSE
So is NCIS going to handle charges against the parents?
I’ve got Mark Harmon on it.