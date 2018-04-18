Eight-Year-Old Brings Loaded Semi-Automatic Handgun to Park Hall Elementary School

April 18, 2018

On April 18, 2018, deputies and detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with Special Agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, (NCIS), responded to Park Hall Elementary School located on Hermanville Road, in Park Hall, for the report of a student with a handgun.

Upon arrival officers made contact with a school official who advised a student alerted a staff member another student was in possession of a handgun. The school official made contact with the student in question and later located a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the student’s book bag.

Investigation determined an eight year old student brought the weapon to school after he discovered it inside their residence. The student’s residence is located in an off base military housing community and both parents are currently active duty.

The student was placed under arrest and charged as a juvenile with the following criminal offenses:

  • Dangerous Weapon on School Property
  • Handgun on Person
  • Disturbing School Operations

This investigation will be continued by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to determine how the student had access to the gun.

This entry was posted on April 18, 2018 at 6:37 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to Eight-Year-Old Brings Loaded Semi-Automatic Handgun to Park Hall Elementary School

  1. Shawn on April 18, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    GREAT MORE GUNS, PROBABLY GOT IT OUT OF HIS DAD’S SOCK DRAWER.

    Reply
  2. Devon Butler on April 18, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Park Hall is a tough town. He’s too young to catch a felony. Don’t slam the cell door on another young brother.

    Reply
  3. Zinger on April 18, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Shaddup Shawn

    Reply
  4. Little Tommy on April 18, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Go hard, or go to homeroom class!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on April 18, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Not smart on the parents behalf..1. to leave a loaded weapon in the reach of a 9 year old child 2. Don’t you know what’s in your 9 year olds book bag? Wtf is wrong with parents/society now days…it starts with COMMON SENSE

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on April 18, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    So is NCIS going to handle charges against the parents?

    Reply
  7. NCIS Commander on April 18, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    I’ve got Mark Harmon on it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.