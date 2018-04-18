19-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Pomfret

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on Marshalls Corner Road near Hole Shot Place in Pomfret.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south on Marshalls Corner Road when he lost control and struck a tree.

The driver, Jacob Michael Steele, 19, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit are conducting the investigation.