19-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Pomfret

April 18, 2018

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on Marshalls Corner Road near Hole Shot Place in Pomfret.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south on Marshalls Corner Road when he lost control and struck a tree.

The driver, Jacob Michael Steele, 19, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit are conducting the investigation.

This entry was posted on April 18, 2018 at 7:21 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.