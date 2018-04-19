Police in Calvert County Save Life of Suicidal Subject

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack saved the life of a man threatening to jump from the third story of an apartment complex.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., on April 17, 2018, troopers from the Price Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Shore Acres Way in Prince Frederick, for the report of a man threatening to jump from the third story of an apartment complex. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded as well.

Tpr. Donald Foley arrived first and located the individual, a 19-year-old man, on the opposite side of the apartment complex’s third story railing. The individual was leaning forward with his arms holding onto the railing behind him. Tpr. Foley began talking to the man as members of his family, includng his girlfriend and 6-month-old infant child watched from the ground.

Moments later, Sgt. Charles Evans arrived and quickly made contact with the man and took over negotiations from Tpr. Foley. Sgt. Evans built a rapport with the man and observed him to be extremely distraught. Sgt. Evans noted that the man would at times squat down, take one arm off of the railing, or outstretch one of his legs. Sgt. Evans became increasingly worried that the man would jump. As the two of them communicated, Sgt. Evans was able to convince the man to let him come up and continue to talk with him.

After approximately 15 minutes of talking and negotiating, Sgt. Evans was able to convince the man not to jump. The man reached his hand out to Sgt. Evans, and with the assistance of a deputy, the individual was pulled to safety.

The man was subsequently transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital for an Emergency Petition.

Tpr. Donald Foley and Sgt. Charles Evans of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack saved another life. Troopers across the great state of Maryland continue to respond to emergencies at the beck and call of citizens to save lives.

