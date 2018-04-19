Student Arrested After Two Other Students Overdosed on Pot Brownies Sold to Them at Great Mills High School

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Great Mills High School, in Great Mills, a school employee became aware a student was ill and possibly suffering from an overdose, due to eating a brownie which contained THC/CBG, which is derived from marijuana plants.

Corporal Kristi Nelson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was notified and a joint investigation with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools was initiated.

The investigation determined a fifteen year old female student made the brownies containing marijuana and subsequently sold them at school.

Numerous students consumed the brownies and became ill. Two students were ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The juvenile suspect who made and sold the brownies was charged with the following:

CDS: Distribution School Property

CDS: Distribution of Marijuana

CDS: Possession of Marijuana

Reckless Endangerment

Disruption of School Activities

The investigation is ongoing and has been continued by detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Labanowski at (301) 475-4200 extension *8033 or by email at Michael.Labanowski@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.