VIDEO: Fire that Destroyed River’s Edge Restaurant in Benedict Caused by Discarded Smoking Materials

April 20, 2018

Photo by Daniel Currin

4/20/2018 @ 9:20 p.m.: The Office of the State Fire Marshal reports, the fire at River’s Edge Restaurant, in Benedict was the result of a smoking materials station igniting on the exterior of the building. The fire spread to nearby combustible materials before extending to the building.

Employees of the establishment smelled smoke and discovered the fire outside the kitchen. Attempts to extinguish the fire by the employees were unsuccessful prior to the fire department arrival.

A fire alarm system was present and activated properly

Damage to the building and contents was estimated at $1,000,000.

All restaurant employees and approximately five customers were able to escape the building without injury.

4/19/2018: On Thursday, April 19, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., firefighters from around Southern Maryland responded to Benedict Avenue, in Benedict, for the report of a building fire.

First Responders arrived on scene to find the River’s Edge Restaurant with fire showing through the roof. The restaurant was located on the Patuxent River.

The one story establishment was completely destroyed by the fire.

Details will be provided as they become available.



Photo by Karen Maxwell Jernberg

Photo by Daniel Currin

