On April 15, 2018, Rita Elizabeth (Dickerson) Frederick, 94, died peacefully at her home in Abell, MD. She departed this life surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 25, 1923 in Abell, MD, to the late George A. Dickerson and Elizabeth Rich. From her parents’ union, Rita was blessed with nine siblings. On January 1, 1942 Rita married George Purnell Frederick and through this matrimony they lived a life filled with love with their children. She was educated in St. Mary’s County Public Schools. Rita leaves an admirable legacy, which is filled with compassion, love and affection.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, George Purnell Frederick; eldest son, George P. Frederick, Jr.; daughter, Emily LaRuby Frederick Armstrong; son-in-law, Wallace Thomas; brothers, Paul Dickerson, Aubrey Dickerson, Francis Aloysius Dickerson, Herman Dickerson, Earl Dickerson, George Dickerson, Joseph Dickerson and sister Marjorie Dickerson and her niece, Annie Biscoe, who was raised as her sister.

Rita is survived by her devoted children, Barbara A. Thomas, of Clements, MD, John Henry Frederick (Kathy), Aletha P. Barnes (Joseph), J. Douglas Frederick (Rose), Mark D. Frederick and Elvis S. Frederick (Joyce) all of Loveville, MD, Dennis S. Frederick (Kimberly) of Wilson, NC, M. Doretha Davis (Donald) of Mechanicsville, MD, T. Garnell Frederick of Brooklyn, MD, R. La Gretta Thompson (Paul) of Waldorf, MD, Rosalind N. Townsend (Donald) of Bushwood, MD, Sean J. Frederick of Richmond, VA and Shane E. Frederick of Abell, MD; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Frederick of Waldorf, MD; son-in-law, Phillip Armstrong of Bushwood, MD; sisters-in-law, Mary Dickerson and Elizabeth Dickerson of Abell, MD, Louise Dickerson of Clements, MD, Vincena Dickerson of Loveville, MD, Shirley Dickerson of St. Inigoes, MD, 38 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, April 21, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650