David “Warren” Reynolds, Sr., 69

David “Warren” Reynolds, Sr. age 69, was born January 19, 1949 in Pruden, Tennessee and died April 16, 2018 in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was a graduate of Fairborn High School in Fairborn, Ohio. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country from 1968 until 1972. After leaving the military he settled in the Washington D.C. area.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce Reynolds and Alice Welks. He is survived by his wife Karen Guy Reynolds; children Betsy Heishman (Ritchie), David Reynolds (Sharon), Andy Reynolds (Stacey), Michael Guy (Tiza), Jeffrey Guy (Theresa), and Melissa Yuricich (Brian); grandchildren Dylan and Brooke Heishman; Julia, Jared, Suzi, Devon and Noah Reynolds; Addy, Drew, Lyla, Lucy, Tabby and Thomas Reynolds; Ashley and Gregory Guy; and Adrienne and Daniel Yuricich; step-father John Welks; step-mother Shirley Reynolds; siblings Ramona Newbauer (Tony), Debbie Reynolds, Jeff Reynolds and Mark Reynolds.

For forty-three years Warren worked as a kitchen designer, lastly as owner and president of Kitchen & Window Wholesale. For many years he enjoyed being a hunter safety instructor and was a member of the Izaak Walton League. He loved hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He enjoyed music of all kinds and especially singing along. He loved God and his country and never knew a stranger. His family was his pride and joy and he never missed an opportunity to tell others about them.

Friends received on Sunday, April 22nd from 4:00PM-6:00PM for Warren’s Life Celebration Visitation and on Monday, April 23rd from 9AM-11AM with a Funeral Service at 11AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, 22855 Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

