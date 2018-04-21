Karen “Amy” Wood, 56, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on April 18, 2018 in Callaway, MD. Born on June 6, 1961 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Shirley Wood and William Wood. Amy was the loving wife of the late Hoy “Bruce” Wood whom she married on September 12, 1987 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD, and who preceded her in death on March 6, 2015. Amy is survived by her siblings; Mike Wood, Jeff Wood and Brenda Dale all of Mechanicsville, MD. She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1979. In addition, she graduated from Salisbury University in 1983 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math and French. Amy was a Computer programmer analyst for PRB, Naval Research Laboratory, SAIC for 30 years retiring in December, 2013.

Amy enjoyed playing a variety of sports-volleyball, bowling, snow skiing, and especially softball. She was a player in the women’s softball league for several years. Amy also enjoyed the yearly canoe trips with her husband and friends over the years. She was a huge Baltimore Orioles fan, attending many games at Camden Yards. She was an animal lover and had several special cats and dogs that were dear to her heart. Amy also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephew as they grew up, and cherished the family gatherings at holidays and special occasions.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 23, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD with Father Michael Tietjen officiating.

Interment will be private. Pallbearers will be Steve Dale, Kevin Dale, Timothy Schindler, Christopher Schindler, John Leon, and Ray Wood.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650