Guy Stanley Ewell, Jr, 99, of Hollywood, MD passed away on April 18, 2018 in Callaway, MD. Born on January 17, 1919, he was the son of the late Eunice Marie Brashear Ewell, and Guy S. Ewell, Sr. Guy was the loving husband of Alma Jean McKemy Ewell. He is survived by his children; Richard Ewell of Dunnellon, FL, Christian Ewell of Dunnellon, FL, Dana Ewell of Dunnellon, FL , Bonnie Wright (Tom) of Fayetteville, AR, Brian Ewell (Marian) of Cenetreville, VA, 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. As well as his siblings; Allen Ewell (Rose Marie) of Hollywood, MD, Eunice Fairchild of Mt. Airy, MD.

He moved from Crownsville, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1979. Guy worked for the Department of Defense.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Hollywood United Methodist Church in Hollywood, MD with Pastor Katie Paull officiating. Interment will follow in Joy Chapel Cemetery Hollywood, MD.