Sandra June Delano “Boonie”, 72, of Chaptico, MD, formerly of Indian Head, MD passed away on April 16, 2018 in her home. Born on May 6, 1945 in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Betty June Scott Shotwell and Alfred Shotwell. Sandra is survived by her children; Buddy Willey (Pat) of La Plata, MD, Stephen Willey of La Plata, MD and Robin Hill (Loren) of Chaptico, MD. 8 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild on the way. Siblings; Sue Friess of Bushwood, MD and Linda DeMarr of Baltimore, MD. Sandra is preceded in death by her sister Brenda Dudley.

Sandra graduated from La Plata High School. She was employed as a Circuit Court Clerk first for St. Mary’s County then for Charles County District Court for 24 years, retiring in July 2003. Sandra had a great love for animals, enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Greg Syler officiating. Interment will be private.