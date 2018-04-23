Governor Hogan Endorses Jack Bailey In Senate District 29

Governor Larry Hogan announced his endorsement of Jack Bailey for the Republican Party nomination in Senate District 29.

“Southern Maryland needs a fighter like Jack Bailey in the Maryland Senate,” Governor Hogan said. “Unfortunately, the incumbent has consistently sided against our administration and against the people of Southern Maryland on important issues. Unlike his opponent, Jack Bailey won’t forget where he comes from, and his strong record of public service shows that he will be a champion for St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. I need him in Annapolis to help me continue changing Maryland for the better.”

“I’m honored to gain Governor Hogan’s endorsement and support,” Bailey said. “Governor Hogan ended the war on rural Maryland, and District 29 needs a Senator who supports him. The governor has done great things for St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, and if I join him in Annapolis, I’ll be a strong ally and partner in that work.”

Senator Waugh Has Let Down Southern Maryland And The Hogan Administration And Sided With Senate President Mike Miller

• While Senator Waugh sides with Senate President Miller against Governor Hogan, Jack Bailey represents Southern Maryland values and is a proven partner of Governor Hogan

• Senator Waugh voted to make Maryland colleges less safe when he became the only Republican to vote with Senate President Mike Miller and Senate Democrats in voting to override Governor Hogan’s veto of legislation that prevent colleges from asking about the criminal record of applicants.

• This year, Governor Hogan proposed $28 million in funding for a new Southern Maryland Higher Education Center. When Senate President Miller cut the funding from the budget, Senator Waugh failed to stand up to Miller