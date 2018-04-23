Police in Charles County Investigating Armed Robbery in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 5:52 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in the 2000 block of Smallwood Drive West, in Waldorf for the report of a robbery.

Investigation showed a woman entered the store and walked around for approximately 30 minutes. She then walked up to the counter, implied she had a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied. Before the suspect fled, she grabbed candy, lighters, and energy drinks.

The suspect was described as a white female, in her 20’s, wearing dark colored pants, a gray hoodie pulled up over her head with a black headband over the hood and dark shoes. She was carrying a grayish-blue single strap backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453.