Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warns of IRS Scam

On April 13 at 2 p.m., an unknown suspect called the victim in Charles County on her cellular telephone stating he worked for the Internal Revenue Service.

He told the victim she owed back taxes and that she could avoid paying a fine simply by purchasing gift cards and providing him with the card number and pin code. The victim then purchased $1,300 in gift cards and called the suspect with the information. The victim eventually learned she had been scammed.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to take precautions and never purchase gift cards to pay for alleged fines.

PFC J. Harley is investigating.