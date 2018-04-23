Speed Camera Locations for Calvert County

The Calvert County Safety for Students Speed Enforcement Program is in effect year round.

The speed cameras will be moved randomly between the school zones.

Currently those cameras are located near Mill Creek Middle, Windy Hill Middle, and Northern Middle schools.

In the next week the Mill Creek Middle camera will be moved to a location near Cardinal Hickey Academy.

Cameras are active year round, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. This does not alter any posted speed reduction times.

Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, and only if the speed was 12 mph or more over the posted speed limit. The camera will adjust for the reduced speed times.

A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Calvert County Safety for Students program, please contact Deputy Julia Murphy at 410-535-1600 ext. 2540.