A Few Photos from the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony at Leonardtown High School

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was honored to be a part of the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony at Leonardtown High School.
The Special Olympics offer year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for persons eight years of age and older with intellectual disabilities.
The Special Olympics provide athletes with continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, learn new skills, and share their unique gifts with family, friends, and the community.
My granddaughter is in one of these pictures. We had such a good time and she was so proud to get a gold metal.