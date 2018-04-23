Two New Lottery Claiming Locations Arrive as Lanham Office Closes

Maryland Lottery players will have two new claiming locations with substantially expanded hours beginning Monday, April 30.

The Lottery’s Lanham Claims Center will close permanently at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 27. But starting on the following Monday, April 30, Lottery players with winning tickets valued up to $25,000 can claim prizes by visiting the cashiers’ windows at MGM National Harbor, 101 MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County; and Live! Casino, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Anne Arundel County.

Lottery prizes can be claimed at the two casinos days, nights, weekends and holidays. In fact, the only hours when cashing won’t be available at the casinos is from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily, when the Lottery’s computer system is closed.

Winners with tickets valued at more than $25,000 must still claim at the Customer Resource Center located at Maryland Lottery Headquarters, 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore.

All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to cash winning tickets up to $600. The Lottery’s Expanded Cashing Authority (XCAP) retailers are authorized to cash winning tickets up to $5,000.