Drug Raid in Clements Nets Three Arrests and Over $45,000 in Suspected Cocaine, Crack, Suboxone and Marijuana

Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, identified Reginald “Ricky” A. Price, age 52 of Clements, as a distributor of controlled dangerous substances, (CDS).

Search and seizure warrants were obtained for his residence and a neighboring residence on Horseshoe Road in Clements.

The search warrants were executed on Thursday, April 19, 2018, with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Vice/Narcotics Support Team Deputies, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team.

As a result of the search warrants, a large quantity of suspected heroin, (approximate street value of $8,500), suspected cocaine, (approximate street value of $29,180), suspected crack cocaine, (approximate street value of $2,160), suspected Suboxone, (approximate street value of $40), suspected marijuana, (approximate street value of $5,275), US currency, and other items indicative of drug distribution were recovered. Fifteen (15) dogs were located and removed from the property with the assistance of St. Mary’s County Animal Control Officers.

After execution of the search warrants, the following three individuals were charged:

Reginald “Ricky” Alan Price, was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS possession not marijuana (heroin and cocaine) and two counts of possession with intent to distribute (heroin and cocaine).

Melvin Jerome Price, age 55 of Clements, was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (cocaine) and CDS possession paraphernalia.

Megan Lee Maxwell, age 37 of Clements, was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (Suboxone).

Additional charges are pending review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

