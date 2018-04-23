SMECO Honors Region’s Outstanding Math, Science, and STEM Teachers

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 20 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for their leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.

Receiving awards this year were nine math teachers, six science teachers, and five STEM (science, math, engineering, and technology) teachers from schools in the three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher received a plaque and a cash award at a dinner held in their honor. Over the past 27 years, SMECO has recognized more than 370 local math and science teachers.

“Outstanding school systems and devoted teachers are vital to improving the quality of life in our community. And SMECO is committed to supporting education in Southern Maryland. Well-educated students are vital for the continued success of businesses like SMECO, because they bring valuable skills to the workplace,” stated Austin J. Slater, Jr., SMECO president and CEO, when he welcomed the award winners. He added, “Our gifted honorees understand that their jobs are about more than teaching mathematics, science, and technology. It’s about thinking creatively and making classroom experiences exciting for students. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future.”

Presenting the keynote address was Lawrence M. Clark, an associate professor of mathematics education at the University of Maryland Center for Mathematics Education. Clark said that good teachers in the STEM disciplines have three qualities: a commitment to collaboration with colleagues inside and outside their schools; a commitment to sustaining and nurturing their fascination with the world, viewing the world through a STEM lens; and the ability to see the scientist or mathematician in every child they teach.

A former middle-school mathematics teacher, Clark described how demands and expectations have changed for teachers in STEM. He encouraged them to try to understand their communities and environments outside of school and to search for ways to incorporate the realities of students’ worlds into their classrooms.

“The world of STEM teaching is complex and changing rapidly as technological innovations emerge and discoveries are made about the world around us,” Clark said. “The award winners tonight should be very proud of themselves for taking on such a challenging yet rewarding profession.”

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.

Calvert County

Rolf Arnesen, Huntingtown High School

Kim Bracey, Mount Harmony Elementary School

Wendy Farrell, Huntingtown High School

Laurel Newcomer, Plum Point Middle School

Marshall Pike, Calvert Career and Technology Academy

Karin Stewart, Calvert Middle School

Charles County

Jennifer Davis, Malcolm Elementary School

Michael Forrest, Matthew Henson Middle School

Michael Johnson, William A. Diggs Elementary School

Christina Laverty, Henry E. Lackey High School

Daniel Meltsner, John Hanson Middle School

Monica Morgan, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Megan Parsons, Theodore G. Davis Middle School

St. Mary’s County

Alesha Boyd, Dynard Elementary School

Tara Everly, St. Mary’s Ryken High School

Amanda Kellam, Greenview Knolls Elementary School

Taren Long, Chesapeake Public Charter School

Tabitha Ringer, Margaret Brent Middle School

Kara Sostre, Evergreen Elementary School

Stephanie Stone, Chopticon High School

Enhancing the quality of life in southern Maryland is part of SMECO’s mission. The cooperative sponsors events for students to encourage them to excel in math, science, and technology. These events include the local MATHCOUNTS competition, the annual Southern Maryland Regional Computer Bowl, and the Elementary Math Challenge. So far this year, nearly 1,200 students in SMECO’s service area have participated in these events.



SMECO Outstanding Teacher Award Recipients, Calvert County

SMECO Outstanding Teacher Award Recipients, Charles County

SMECO Outstanding Teacher Award Recipients, St. Mary’s County