SMECO Honors Region’s Outstanding Math, Science, and STEM Teachers

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 20 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for their leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.
Receiving awards this year were nine math teachers, six science teachers, and five STEM (science, math, engineering, and technology) teachers from schools in the three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher received a plaque and a cash award at a dinner held in their honor. Over the past 27 years, SMECO has recognized more than 370 local math and science teachers.
Presenting the keynote address was Lawrence M. Clark, an associate professor of mathematics education at the University of Maryland Center for Mathematics Education. Clark said that good teachers in the STEM disciplines have three qualities: a commitment to collaboration with colleagues inside and outside their schools; a commitment to sustaining and nurturing their fascination with the world, viewing the world through a STEM lens; and the ability to see the scientist or mathematician in every child they teach.
A former middle-school mathematics teacher, Clark described how demands and expectations have changed for teachers in STEM. He encouraged them to try to understand their communities and environments outside of school and to search for ways to incorporate the realities of students’ worlds into their classrooms.
“The world of STEM teaching is complex and changing rapidly as technological innovations emerge and discoveries are made about the world around us,” Clark said. “The award winners tonight should be very proud of themselves for taking on such a challenging yet rewarding profession.”
SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.
Calvert County
- Rolf Arnesen, Huntingtown High School
- Kim Bracey, Mount Harmony Elementary School
- Wendy Farrell, Huntingtown High School
- Laurel Newcomer, Plum Point Middle School
- Marshall Pike, Calvert Career and Technology Academy
- Karin Stewart, Calvert Middle School
Charles County
- Jennifer Davis, Malcolm Elementary School
- Michael Forrest, Matthew Henson Middle School
- Michael Johnson, William A. Diggs Elementary School
- Christina Laverty, Henry E. Lackey High School
- Daniel Meltsner, John Hanson Middle School
- Monica Morgan, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
- Megan Parsons, Theodore G. Davis Middle School
St. Mary’s County
- Alesha Boyd, Dynard Elementary School
- Tara Everly, St. Mary’s Ryken High School
- Amanda Kellam, Greenview Knolls Elementary School
- Taren Long, Chesapeake Public Charter School
- Tabitha Ringer, Margaret Brent Middle School
- Kara Sostre, Evergreen Elementary School
- Stephanie Stone, Chopticon High School
Enhancing the quality of life in southern Maryland is part of SMECO’s mission. The cooperative sponsors events for students to encourage them to excel in math, science, and technology. These events include the local MATHCOUNTS competition, the annual Southern Maryland Regional Computer Bowl, and the Elementary Math Challenge. So far this year, nearly 1,200 students in SMECO’s service area have participated in these events.
SMECO Outstanding Teacher Award Recipients, Calvert County
SMECO Outstanding Teacher Award Recipients, Charles County
SMECO Outstanding Teacher Award Recipients, St. Mary’s County