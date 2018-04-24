Police in Lexington Park Seeking Information of Weis Markets Shoplifter

April 24, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On April 5, 2018, at the Weis Markets store, located in St. Mary’s Square, in Lexington Park, the pictured suspect placed items in a bag, and left the business without purchasing the items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call DFC. Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment. CCN# 17542-18


This entry was posted on April 24, 2018 at 7:03 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.