Police in Lexington Park Seeking Information of Weis Markets Shoplifter

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On April 5, 2018, at the Weis Markets store, located in St. Mary’s Square, in Lexington Park, the pictured suspect placed items in a bag, and left the business without purchasing the items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call DFC. Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment. CCN# 17542-18

