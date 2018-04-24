Police in St. Mary’s County Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On March 30, 2018, at the Walmart store located on Miramar Way, in California, the pictured suspect picked up $300 which fell from the victim’s purse. The suspect then left the store with the money.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Fenwick at (301) 475-4200 extension *8140, or by email at john.fenwick@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

