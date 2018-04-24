Waldorf Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

April 24, 2018
Keanetria Daishun Murphy, 26, of Waldorf

On Friday, April, 20th, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Trooper First Class K. Jeans and Trooper C. Hunt, from from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Timberbrook Drive, in Waldorf on a silver Volvo for the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

Upon making contact with the operator, Keanetria Daishun Murphy, 26, of Waldorf, they detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and the search revealed a clear baggy containing suspected marijuana. Total weight: 16.7 grams, and a black and gold Vape Pen containing suspected THC oil.

Murphy was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 GM+
  • Oper. M/V With Operator Not Restrained By Seatbelt
  • Person Driving Motor Veh. on Suspended Lic. And Privilege.

